Cressida Is Bridgerton’s First Tragic Character. But Jessica Madsen Still Has Hope

I love that bit with Lord Debling when she comes up and asks him, “Are you predator or prey?” You see her switch it on. She has this mask she puts on when she’s with men. And I do think that really blocks her because she has this concept and idea of what she should be doing, but maybe if she just tried to connect more to herself, which she starts to do with Eloise, she’d have a better chance of finding somebody she could be happy with. And we do see that with her relationship with Eloise. There is potential for Cressida to find that. She’s just really struggling being herself, and losing faith and trust.