In what seemed to be a major character shift, Cersei agreed to meet with the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons. After watching Jon Snow's science project presentation on wights and White Walkers, Cersei agreed that the war in the North was the "only war that matters." Her ally, Euron Greyjoy, seemed to be less keen on getting involved with the war in the North. After seeing the wight, Euron Greyjoy ran home to the Iron Islands with his fleet — at least, he said he was going to.