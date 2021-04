Our First Look At The Game Of Thrones Prequel Is Here & I’m Kind Of Excited

It's a little too early to call it, but House of Dragons is already shaping up to be something to keep an eye out for. And if it helps boost your confidence in the project, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss aren't even working on this HBO series; Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) are its co-showrunners, which guarantees at least a slightly different type of approach to the epic world-building required of a story of this caliber. Plus, there will definitely be more than three dragons in this one, and I feel like that gives it a leg up...right?