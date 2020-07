Will The New Game Of Thrones Prequel Have A More Diverse Cast?

The few exceptions could be Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson). Though no one on the show really got a happy ending — except Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), the one true Queen in the North — I'm far enough removed from GoT to point out that these two definitely got the short end of the stick. Missandei's tragic beheading by Cersei (Lena Headey) was the catalyst for Daenerys' mental breakdown, and Grey Worm lost his one true love but still had to stick by his Queen in her quest for world liberation . But the plot of the HBO original didn't bother to take the time to explore the nuanced experiences of these characters; instead, they served as shallow foils to the development of their khaleesi.