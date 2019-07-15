Story from Fashion

We Found A $60 Dupe Of Sophie Turner's Honeymoon Swimsuit On Amazon Prime

Eliza Huber, Mekita Rivas
Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images.
We're not in Winterfell anymore, folks. You know how we can tell? Because Sophie Turner's traded in her ubiquitous fur shawls and leather armor for a summer wardrobe stacked with Cushnie LWDs and chunky dad sneakers. Ever since her role as Sansa Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones came to an end (All hail the Queen in the North!), Sophie Turner's been seriously busy. But it isn't her schedule that's made the 23 year-old actress our #1 topic of discussion, rather, what she's been wearing to get it all done.
From her What Happens In Vegas Bevza jumpsuit to the slew of Louis Vuitton originals that she's worn since becoming the coveted brand's top ambassador, we've been hell bent to find a Sophie Turner style moment that doesn't impress. And now that we've gotten a closer look at her stunning wedding dress, we can't help but take a trip down memory lane. Ahead, click through our favorite Sophie Turner looks through the years.
1 of 17
Turner appears to be adjusting to newlywed life just fine. Only a few short weeks after her wedding in the south of France to Joe Jonas, she made an appearance on her hubby's Insta wearing a lavender one-piece swimsuit while casually lounging beachside. And while we don't have the credits for her exact swimsuit yet, we found the perfect $60 dupe on Amazon Prime.
2 of 17
Photo: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock.
Escaping the hotel life for the Parisian streets, Turner chose to wear one of this summer's hottest trends: the white shirt dress. And while a certain French designer has a similar dress on the market for upwards of $400, Turner's will only put you out $65.

Sophie Turner wearing Choosy Crosby St. dress, a Kenzo Kombo Dots tote bag and Naked Wolf Twiggy boots.
3 of 17
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images.
Who possibly looks this good after weeks of traveling? Apparently, Turner does. Wearing her go-to Dickie's tee, a Givenchy plaid blazer and Dior pumps, we can only pray to someday look this casual chic after flying all night.

Sophie Turner wearing a Givenchy blazer, a Dickie's t-shirt, vintage denim and Dior pumps.
4 of 17
Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images.
This outfit proves that even the simplest of combinations can be enhanced with a well-placed snakeskin pair of boots (and a Celine tote bag).

Sophie Turner wearing House of Holland x Grenson hiking boots and a Celine tote bag.
5 of 17
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
While attending the premiere for her X Men flick, Dark Phoenix, Sophie wore (shocker!) head-to-toe LV, from her Empreinte ear studs to her Call Back pumps.

Sophie Turner wearing a Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 dress and Louis Vuitton Call Back pumps.
6 of 17
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
While showing support for her man at the Chasing Happiness premiere, Turner turned heads in a chain link Paco Rabanna number and strappy pair of Manolos.

Sophie Turner wearing a Paco Rabanne dress and Manolo Blahnik sandals.
7 of 17
Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage.
Turner brought back her armor for one final performance while attending the Seoul premiere of Dark Phoenix.

Sophie Turner wearing a Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 dress and Louis Vuitton Call Back sandals.
8 of 17
Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage.
Meanwhile off the red carpet, she taught us how to master library chic in head-to-toe Chloé.

Sophie Turner wearing Chloé Fall 2019.
9 of 17
Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images.
Heading to film a segment on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Turner went full Dark Phoenix in an Isabel Marant puff-sleeve top and knee-high boots from the same designer.

Sophie Turner wearing an Isabel Marant blouse, Isabel Marant Lafkee boots and Kate Young cat-eye sunglasses.
10 of 17
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Give the fans what they want — which, just so happens to be Sophie Turner in yet another Louis Vuitton number.

Sophie Turner wearing a Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 top.
11 of 17
Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images.
After not one, but two weddings, Sophie Turner's proved that white is most definitely her color.

Sophie Turner wearing a Tibi blazer and Kate Young cat-eye sunglasses.
12 of 17
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images.
Sophie Turner acting like it's nbd to snap a pic alongside Louis Vuitton Creative Director, Nicolas Ghesquière, following the brand's 2020 Cruise show is the best thing we've seen all day.

Sophie Turner wearing Louis Vuitton from Fall 2019.
13 of 17
Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images.
Who knew it was possible to draw this much attention from arguably the world's most beautiful piece of architecture?

Sophie Turner wearing a Mugler Bustier Skater Mini Dress and Alexandre Birman heels.
14 of 17
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images.
No shirt, no shoes, no service never mentioned that you have to wear pants when it's 90+ degree in NYC.

Sophie Turner wearing Mother Denim socks and Naked Wolfe sneakers.
15 of 17
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images.
Whereas many of the Met Gala's attendees didn't quite hit the mark in terms of the night's theme, Sophie Turner and hubby, Joe Jonas, got it just right. Donning matching Versace looks straight from an 80s prom, we're here to say that this couple won king and queen, hands down.

Sophie Turner wearing Versace.
16 of 17
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Sophie Turner resembled an actual Golden Globe in Louis Vuitton at the annual award show's infamous Vanity Fair After Party.

Sophie Turner wearing a Louis Vuitton gown and Louis Vuitton Crystal Flower sandals.
17 of 17
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Turner's training us on the right way to wear pajamas pyjamas in public, a.k.a. make sure they're Victoria Beckham and throw on a casual pair of metallic sandals to match.

Sophie Turner wearing a Victoria Beckham pajama set and Tabitha Simmons sandals.
