We're not in Winterfell anymore, folks. You know how we can tell? Because Sophie Turner's traded in her ubiquitous fur shawls and leather armor for a summer wardrobe stacked with Cushnie LWDs and chunky dad sneakers. Ever since her role as Sansa Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones came to an end (All hail the Queen in the North!), Sophie Turner's been seriously busy. But it isn't her schedule that's made the 23 year-old actress our #1 topic of discussion, rather, what she's been wearing to get it all done.
From her What Happens In Vegas Bevza jumpsuit to the slew of Louis Vuitton originals that she's worn since becoming the coveted brand's top ambassador, we've been hell bent to find a Sophie Turner style moment that doesn't impress. And now that we've gotten a closer look at her stunning wedding dress, we can't help but take a trip down memory lane. Ahead, click through our favorite Sophie Turner looks through the years.
Escaping the hotel life for the Parisian streets, Turner chose to wear one of this summer's hottest trends: the white shirt dress. And while a certain French designer has a similar dress on the market for upwards of $400, Turner's will only put you out $65.
Sophie Turner wearing Choosy Crosby St. dress, a Kenzo Kombo Dots tote bag and Naked Wolf Twiggy boots.
Who possibly looks this good after weeks of traveling? Apparently, Turner does. Wearing her go-to Dickie's tee, a Givenchy plaid blazer and Dior pumps, we can only pray to someday look this casual chic after flying all night.
Sophie Turner wearing a Givenchy blazer, a Dickie's t-shirt, vintage denim and Dior pumps.
This outfit proves that even the simplest of combinations can be enhanced with a well-placed snakeskin pair of boots (and a Celine tote bag).
Sophie Turner wearing House of Holland x Grenson hiking boots and a Celine tote bag.
Heading to film a segment on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Turner went full Dark Phoenix in an Isabel Marant puff-sleeve top and knee-high boots from the same designer.
Sophie Turner wearing an Isabel Marant blouse, Isabel Marant Lafkee boots and Kate Young cat-eye sunglasses.
After not one, but two weddings, Sophie Turner's proved that white is most definitely her color.
Sophie Turner wearing a Tibi blazer and Kate Young cat-eye sunglasses.
Who knew it was possible to draw this much attention from arguably the world's most beautiful piece of architecture?
Sophie Turner wearing a Mugler Bustier Skater Mini Dress and Alexandre Birman heels.
Whereas many of the Met Gala's attendees didn't quite hit the mark in terms of the night's theme, Sophie Turner and hubby, Joe Jonas, got it just right. Donning matching Versace looks straight from an 80s prom, we're here to say that this couple won king and queen, hands down.
Sophie Turner wearing Versace.
