Game of Thrones may be over, but after eight years of following the Starks, Lannisters, and Targaryens, how can anyone expect us to just move on? Thankfully, we have paparazzi moments for us to fill the GoT-sized void in our hearts. First up: Sophie Turner.
Over the last year, we've seen the 23 year-old actress grow into one of 2019's biggest style icons. Between her contract with Louis Vuitton, numerous magazine covers, and her Met Gala appearance alongside hubby, Joe Jonas, there's no denying that Turner is a fashion darling.
When she's not donning head-to-toe LV to promote her new flick, Dark Phoenix, Turner tends to stick with elevated athleisure looks, from monochrome sweat suits to oversized shirt dresses. But while her clothing may differ from day to day, there's one wardrobe staple that she can't seem to stray away from: dad sneakers.
On more than one occasion (read four), Sophie Turner's been spotted wearing a pair courtesy of British sneaker brand Naked Wolfe. Whether she's double dating alongside couple-in-law, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, or casually walking her dog in Soho, Turner's taking every opportunity she has to style this controversial shoe trend.
Retailing for $249.95 on NakedWolfe.com, Sophie Turner's go-to dad sneakers are still in stock — for now. So, before you lose out on a chance to twin with the Queen of the North, get yourself a pair by clicking the link above.
