Remember when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in a 24 hour Las Vegas chapel? We do, too. And not because Diplo live-streamed the ceremony or because it occurred just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The real reason we're still talking about their Vegas wedding has to do with one thing and one thing only: Sophie Turner's unforgettable bridal 'fit.
For her big day, the Game of Thrones star chose a white Bevza jumpsuit (that very closely resembled a slip dress) and Loeffler Randall's best-selling Penny heels. After a month of being completely sold out (thanks to you, Soph), her summer-ready sandals are finally back in stock.
can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this? pic.twitter.com/FrslR7ZmBG— sara (@AnnaSaraa) May 2, 2019
Every pair of Loeffler Randall originals are made by hand in Bolivia, so when Sophie wore the popular shoe, the brand's remaining styles sold out quickly. But not to worry: as of this week, her gold color way (and the rainbow, rose gold, black, silver, and leopard styles) are finally available again. So, before you miss out on this summer's hottest sandal, get yourself to LoefflerRandall.com and snag a pair of your own. Bridal jumpsuit and Jonas brother sold separately.
