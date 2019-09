If I'm going to be honest with myself, I know I have too much Hufflepuff blood coursing through my veins to ever sit on the Iron Throne. There's no way I could win the Game of Thrones like Daenerys — but I can win at Halloween. Crafting an elaborate Halloween costume is a challenge for which I can channel Cersei Lannister's creative cunning, Arya Stark's relentless determination, and Drogon's might.