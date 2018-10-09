When Game of Thrones started, Daenerys Targaryen's long hair flowed over draped, Grecian dresses. As she grew older and more empowered, her outfits matched her aspirations for queenhood. Now, Daenerys wears powerful black gowns, her hair in rigid, manicured braids — outfits fit for the Iron Throne.
If I'm going to be honest with myself, I know I have too much Hufflepuff blood coursing through my veins to ever sit on the Iron Throne. There's no way I could win the Game of Thrones like Daenerys — but I can win at Halloween. Crafting an elaborate Halloween costume is a challenge for which I can channel Cersei Lannister's creative cunning, Arya Stark's relentless determination, and Drogon's might.
With its massive ensemble cast, Game of Thrones is practically begging us embody our favorite characters for Halloween. It's not necessary to embark on this bold endeavor alone Grab your best friend or S.O. and team up to recreate one of Game of Thrones' many endearing (and occasionally destructive and problematic) duos.
