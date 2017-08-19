Sure, those HBO hackers leaked season 7 episodes of Game Of Thrones, but there's another much more serious reason why the actor who plays Jaime Lannister is worried about this latest hack. As Nikolaj Coster-Waldau told The Daily Beast, along with stealing Game Of Thrones episodes and scripts, the hack also included personal information of the GOT cast.
While having your privacy comprised is no joke, the story behind how Coster-Waldau found out about this leak is kind of funny. “A couple of weeks ago, I get a call from one of the HBO execs and they go, ‘Hey! How are you?’" he told The Daily Beast. "And at first I was thinking, ‘Oh, I’m being killed off [Thrones]! I’m not going to make it to Season 8.'"
Don't worry, the Kingslayer is safe, at least for now. Instead, the HBO exec regretfully informed him that the network had been hacked and all of the cast's info might have been leaked. "And I went, What? And they said, ‘Oh, your emails, your phone numbers, all of the info is out there,’" Coster-Waldau remembered. "I said, ‘That’s not good! What are we gonna do?’ And they go, ‘Well, we don’t know.’”
The worst part is, Coster-Waldau still doesn't really know if his information was leaked, so he has yet to change his phone number, email or credit card information. “Well, I’m waiting to find out," he said. "[HBO] told us they were gonna call us and let us know what to do, and they haven’t. So I guess they’re still trying to figure it out." Let's do Coster-Waldau a solid and give him a heads up if you see his phone number circulating on the internet, OK?
It's still unclear exactly what these HBO hackers stole. The hackers claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data, which includes upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones, Ballers, and Room 104; and emails from HBO execs.
While the network tries to figure out how to better protect itself, Coster-Waldau has a simple suggestion of how HBO can stop these leaks from happening again. (Especially, since this isn't the first time GOT has been hit. Four episodes from season five were released before the premiere.) He told EW Morning Live that HBO needs to go old school.
“I think they’re basically going to go back to hand-delivering and just giving us scripts,” he said. “Just give us the hard copies instead of all this email and digital stuff. I think that’s what’s going to happen in a few years’ time because you know, you talk to cops on the street, ‘What’s the biggest crime now?’ It’s all credit card fraud. It’s all that stuff. It’s digital. So we got to go back to cash.”
Jaime Lannister, Hand of the Queen and head of cyber security.
