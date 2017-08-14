It would be in your best interest to never ever cross HBO or anyone involved in the creation of it's prize series, Game of Thrones.
The network and series has fallen victim to a couple major breaches of security, most recently resulting in the fourth episode, "Spoils of War" being leaked early thanks to hackers in India. And now, justice is being served. Entertainment Weekly via Agence France-Presse, reports that four people have been arrested in India after being linked to the leaks. News of the arrests comes after word of even more shows being leaked, according to CNBC and AP News. The damage is far from done, despite having a few of the alleged leakers in custody. According to EW and AFP, the arrested are accused of "criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses." AFP also spoke with the Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan who told the site, "we investigated the case and have arrested four individuals for unauthorised publication of the fourth episode from season seven." The four could remain in custody until August 21 based on the charges, as evidence is gathered, according to AFP.
Advertisement
This past weekend, it was also confirmed that hackers are also in possession of new episodes of the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm in addition to whatever else they were able to swipe from the network's servers.
It's unclear how many, if any, more people will be arrested in relation to the major leak, but it's not looking pretty considering about 750 hours of video was stolen. The only silver-lining here is that despite their best efforts, viewership for the fantasy series actually went up last week, clocking in at 10.2 million viewers, a record high for the season so far.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement