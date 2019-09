Hackers Demand Millions In Ransom For Stolen HBO Data

This is the second data dump from the purported hacker. So far the HBO leaks have been limited, falling well short of the chaos inflicted on Sony in 2014 . In that attack, hackers unearthed thousands of embarrassing emails and released personal information, including salaries and social security numbers, of nearly 50,000 current and former Sony employees. Co-chairwoman Amy Pascal, whose leaked emails included some tasteless jokes about President Obama, resigned from her position shortly after the hack