This Is The One Outfit That Sophie Turner Will Always Regret

Sophie also went through her other iconic looks, including the Alexandre Vaulthier Bond girl dress she wore to Joe Jonas’s 30th birthday party, her camp-themed Louis Vuitton jumpsuit from the 2019 Met Gala , and a Thierry Mugler LBD from the Paris Dark Phoenix press tour, which she called “very Parisian.” She revealed that a red carpet look she wore during the Game of Thrones third season press tour came from the mall just hours before the event: specifically, River Island boots and a House of Fraser dress. “I don’t think I had a stylist, or I did, but I didn’t have an outfit for this event,“ she reminisced, further proving that strategic packing hasn’t always been in her wheelhouse. “This was a self-put-together look, no stylist involved, and I think I did a pretty good job.