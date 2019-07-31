We're not in Winterfell anymore, folks. You know how we can tell? Because Sophie Turner's traded in her ubiquitous fur shawls and leather armor for a summer wardrobe stacked with Cushnie LWDs and chunky dad sneakers. Ever since her role as Sansa Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones came to an end (All hail the Queen in the North!), Sophie Turner's been seriously busy. But it isn't her schedule that's made the 23 year-old actress our #1 topic of discussion, rather, what she's been wearing to get it all done.
From her What Happens In Vegas Bevza jumpsuit to the slew of Louis Vuitton originals that she's worn since becoming the coveted brand's top ambassador, we've been hell bent to find a Sophie Turner style moment that doesn't impress. And now that we've gotten a closer look at her stunning wedding dress, we can't help but take a trip down memory lane. Ahead, click through our favourite Sophie Turner looks through the years.