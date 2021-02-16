Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Give Birth To A Baby Boy

Former Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have recently joined the long list of newly-minted quarantine parents. The two stepped out with their newborn (we'll spare you the baby Wildling jokes), a baby boy, for the first time.
The couple, who have been married for nearly three years, were photographed running errands in London holding hands and toting their son in a baby carrier. Harington's rep reportedly told E! that they are "very very happy!"
Leslie first broke the news that she and her husband were expecting in September 2020, when actress revealed her visibly pregnant stomach in a photo shoot for MAKE magazine. She didn't say much more than that — the actors have been very private about their personal lives and relationship — though she did touch on their idyllic quarantine life at their Tudor manor in the English countryside. A month later, however, she told The New York Post that she was "thrilled to be expecting" and couldn't "wait to meet the new member of our family."
Harington and Leslie started dating when they were cast as onscreen lovers in the hit HBO series in 2012, and were married in 2018. In 2019, Harington checked himself into a wellness facility for a few weeks for issues related to stress, exhaustion, and alcohol. Since then, we only hear about the two once in a while, especially since neither have Instagram or much of a social media presence. So if you're dying to know if the couple named their son anything Game Of Thrones-related, you'll probably have to wait a while to find out — though we'd be very surprised if they did.