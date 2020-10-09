Mindy Kaling’s Secret Quarantine Delivery Is The MVP Of Celebrity Baby News

View this post on Instagram

#imvotingfor my daughter Kit. I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses are not a sign of weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality. @joebiden @kamalaharris Who are you voting for @ramonabishyoung, @leerodriguezz and @richamoorjani? Tag 3 friends of your own to nominate!