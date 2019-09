Mindy Kaling Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Daughter & It's A Cute One

"What's great for me is that my doctor told me that incessant chatter is good for a baby, and I've lived my whole life waiting to have a captive audience," Kaling said in her cover story for Shape , per E! Online. "So I spend the days narrating to her. I'm constantly doing voiceover for her, as I did in The Mindy Project. Honestly, I feel like her first words are going to be, 'Just stop. Please!'"