Mindy Kaling Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Daughter & It's A Cute One

The Mindy Project alum — who will next produce Four Weddings and a Funeral for Hulu — took to Instagram to share her first photo with her daughter, while both were dressed up for the October 31 holiday.
The former Office star is notorious for keeping her personal life private, but she couldn't resist showing off the adorable lion costume that Katherine wore on Halloween — even if Kaling was careful not to reveal Katherine's face in the photo.
"Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion," the actress wrote in the Instagram caption, before sharing the same photo during her question and answers with fans on her story.
When a fan asked if Katherine enjoyed her first Halloween (she was born in December of 2017), Kaling replied:
"Yes! She loved grabbing candy from bowls, but didn't eat any!"
In the comments section on her Instagram post, fans gushed:
"Is she a lion because you call her Kat short for Katherine...please say yes because that’s too cute," one said.
"You’re having so much fun with your munchkin," another added.
"So cute and perfect for hiding her face," said a third. "Though I would love to see it!"
Kaling also shared what she loves to do with Katherine these days on a separate Instagram story:
"I love holding her while she chews on my necklaces," Kaling joked on the social media platform.
Kaling previously opened up about how Katherine is her new sounding board, which the soon-to-be toddler may (or may not) enjoy.
"What's great for me is that my doctor told me that incessant chatter is good for a baby, and I've lived my whole life waiting to have a captive audience," Kaling said in her cover story for Shape, per E! Online. "So I spend the days narrating to her. I'm constantly doing voiceover for her, as I did in The Mindy Project. Honestly, I feel like her first words are going to be, 'Just stop. Please!'"
But please don't stop sharing cute pics of Katherine, okay?
