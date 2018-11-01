Story from Pop Culture

The Kardashian Kids Won Halloween

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
While the Kardashian adults may not have gone as all-out this year for Halloween as we were hoping (aside from Kylie Jenner's excellent Barbie costume), their kids picked up the slack by dressing up in costumes all across the spectrum, with nods to iconic movies, sparkling beverages, and even their own family member, Kanye West.
In fact, even the things that weren't about Kanye West were about Kanye West. While Saint West and cousin Reign Disick sported the boxy costume from the music video for West's song "I Love It" featuring Lil Pump (including a great shot of them on the ground), North West and Penelope Disick's tribute to the rapper was in reference to his Saturday Night Live performance when he and Lil Pump dressed as still and sparkling water on the studio stage.
Advertisement
It wouldn't be a Kardashian Halloween without a costume change — later in the night, Reign was spotted on Kourtney's Instagram story as Jack Skellington (from Nightmare Before Christmas), and Kim captured Mason Disick dressed as Austin Power's Dr. Evil.
View this post on Instagram

omg mason #Halloween2018

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimkardashiansnap) on

And don't forget little Stormi Jenner and True Kardashian, who already won our hearts this week as a storm cloud and a whole barnyard of animals.
View this post on Instagram

Stormi Weather ⚡️☁️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Once again, we've been put to shame by infants. Spooky.
Advertisement
Related Stories
The Kardashian Group VS Angel Costume, Explained
And Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween Costume Is...
This Celebrity Family Always Wins Halloween

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series