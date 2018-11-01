The Kardashian Kids Won Halloween

While the Kardashian adults may not have gone as all-out this year for Halloween as we were hoping (aside from Kylie Jenner's excellent Barbie costume), their kids picked up the slack by dressing up in costumes all across the spectrum, with nods to iconic movies, sparkling beverages, and even their own family member, Kanye West.
In fact, even the things that weren't about Kanye West were about Kanye West. While Saint West and cousin Reign Disick sported the boxy costume from the music video for West's song "I Love It" featuring Lil Pump (including a great shot of them on the ground), North West and Penelope Disick's tribute to the rapper was in reference to his Saturday Night Live performance when he and Lil Pump dressed as still and sparkling water on the studio stage.
It wouldn't be a Kardashian Halloween without a costume change — later in the night, Reign was spotted on Kourtney's Instagram story as Jack Skellington (from Nightmare Before Christmas), and Kim captured Mason Disick dressed as Austin Power's Dr. Evil.
And don't forget little Stormi Jenner and True Kardashian, who already won our hearts this week as a storm cloud and a whole barnyard of animals.
Once again, we've been put to shame by infants. Spooky.
