There are two big things we all look forward to on Halloween: free candy, and Kardashian Kostumes. Every year America's royal family seems to outdo themselves with elaborate get-ups that put my half-hearted cat costume to shame. First to reveal tonight's iconic look? Kylie Jenner, whose Barbie costume is seriously impressive but not entirely unfamiliar.
The youngest Jenner revealed her interpretation of the classic toy on her Instagram via an elaborate series of photos that could easily be an official modeling photoshoot were it not for the date. Blonde hair, a pink one-piece, and a full-on plastic box take this costume from fun to downright iconic — despite the fact that I don't know how you can ring doorbells when you're trapped in plastic.
However, Jenner isn't the first celebrity to give Barbie a whirl. Two Halloweens ago, Beyoncé gave her own spin on the doll.
Don't worry, there's more:
Is Stormi dressing up as a little Barbie baby? Please keep the pictures coming.
