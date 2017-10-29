Kim Kardashian Dressed Up As Aaliyah & Twitter Has Mixed Emotions About It

A lot of folks had their Halloween parties this weekend and one of them, Kim Kardashian, didn’t hold back. The reality TV star pulled out all the stops by opting to dress as not one, but three different music icons. And one of those icons was the late Princess of R&B herself: Aaliyah.
“Baby Girl Aaliyah” she captioned a video of herself in full costume.
In years past, Kim, along with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, has come under fire for displaying a lack of sound judgment when it comes to race. From cultural appropriation to that whole Jeffree Star debacle, the family has a laundry list of controversial and appropriation offenses. So, it's unsurprising that Kim's costume would cause a stir.
Advertisement
Each year, for marginalized communities, Halloween comes weighed with extra baggage. We wonder who will show up to the party clad in something inherently problematic. Which friend/soon-to-be-ex-friend will show up in blackface? Which co-worker will show up in a Native American headdress? Who will dare to be a geisha?
For some Aaliyah stans, seeing a smoky-eyed, diamanté-encrusted Kardashian with waist-grazing hair paying homage to their beloved Baby Girl was problematic.
“Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok,” said user @lagrlcrookdsmle.
Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok... ?— Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) October 29, 2017
“It's offensive because babygirl is DEAD & you can't pay hommage [sic] when you're an Armenian just using her look as a costume. That's the issue,” said user @shaurenza .
It's offensive because babygirl is DEAD & you can't pay hommage when you're an Armenian just using her look as a costume. That's the issue.— Shaurenza Jiménez (@Shaurenza) October 29, 2017
Though, it seems a number of fans also stanned for Kardashian’s… well… stanning. And, they feel, context is everything.
“I’m not even a Kim Kardashian fan but good lord....she loves Aaliyah just like the rest of us. She looked good!” said user @rodtheboat.
I’m not even a Kim Kardashian fan but good lord....she loves Aaliyah just like the rest of us. She looked good! pic.twitter.com/iQ49QfX54N— Erica Kane. (@RodTheBoat) October 29, 2017
“Kim Kardashian went as Aaliyah and y’all are about to drag her for no reason. Did she do blackface? No. Y’all find anything to b mad abt,” said user @farrip.
Kim Kardashian went as Aaliyah and y’all are about to drag her for no reason. Did she do blackface? No. Y’all find anything to b mad abt?— farri p. (@farrip_) October 29, 2017
She also dressed as Cher, willing Cher's personal approval, and in a couples costume with sister Kourtney where they dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson. Let's just say that caused a lot less outrage than Kim's Try Again tribute.
MJ & Madge -#ICONS pic.twitter.com/sbz5Fk9eI6— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement
Advertisement