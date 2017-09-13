"There is a certain something about each of our collaborators that inspires MAC, and with Aaliyah it was the incredible passion from her fans that was everywhere we turned," says Dougherty. "We admire Aaliyah because she was not only an exceptionally talented artist, but a risk taker and innovator who still influences the worlds of music, fashion, and beauty. We are honored the family trusted MAC to bring Aaliyah and her fans’ vision to life. We made a lot of people really happy, and that feels good."