Happy Birthday, Hip-Hop! A Celebration Of The Genre's Best Style Moments

Style's evolution over the decades is undeniable, but the continued resurfacing of throwback trends makes some retro looks feel as relevant as ever. In honor of the 44th anniversary of hip-hop, click through for 12 of our favorite looks from some of its most iconic artists. From LL Cool J and Lauryn Hill to N.W.A and M.I.A., here's some of the most memorable — and influential — outfits over the past few decades.