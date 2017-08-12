Happy Birthday, Hip-Hop! A Celebration Of The Genre's Best Style Moments

Take a second and journey back to 1973. It's hot — August in the Bronx hot — and DJ Kool Herc is playing a back to school party when he creates a new genre of music: hip-hop.
44 years later, the sect has evolved from a fringe subculture into modern culture's dominant soundtrack — and wielded a vast influence on the world of fashion. From bucket hats and baggy jeans to the rise of streetwear, the genre's musicians have shaped the way we dress.
Hip-hop style's evolution over the decades is undeniable, but the continued resurfacing of throwback trends makes some retro looks feel as relevant as ever. In honuor of the 44th anniversary of hip-hop, click through for 12 of our favourite looks from some of its most iconic artists. From LL Cool J and Lauryn Hill to N.W.A and M.I.A., here's some of the most memorable — and influential — outfits over the past few decades.