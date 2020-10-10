Mindy Kaling’s Secret Quarantine Delivery Is The MVP Of Celebrity Baby News

Quarantine babies are absolutely a real thing —just ask all of the Hollywood celebrities whose families are growing thanks to the past few months of being stuck inside of the house. Many of the A-listers have been quick to share their big news with the world early on in their pregnancies, but that’s just not Mindy Kaling’s style. She simply showed up with another baby.
Kaling dropped the bombshell news on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, casually revealing that she had given birth to a baby boy in early September. Colbert was amazed by the fact that she’d been able to keep her pregnancy and her delivery a secret from the public, but the actress and producer credited the chaos of pandemic for making discretion a possibility.
Advertisement
“How did you keep this a secret?” Colbert inquired. “How did no one know this?”
“No one saw me,” answered Kaling. “And there was so much going on, so much heartbreak going on in the world that it felt strange to go out of my way to shine a light on some giant health information.”
Sources close to the actress added that the virtual nature of Kaling’s work these days also helped keep her pregnancy on the low. No in-person meetings or shoots, no reason to disclose.
"Keeping it private was easier this time because of quarantine," the insider told E! News. "All of her work was done through Zoom."
Spencer Kaling was born on September 3rd, and he is Kaling’s second child; she had her daughter Katherine in 2017. The star didn’t keep her first pregnancy as low-key as her most recent one, but she has remained very intentional about keeping her personal life personal; she shares pictures of Katherine on her social media but is careful to never show her little face. On top of that, Kaling has yet to reveal the identity of her either child’s fathers. (And she probably never will, so don't hold your breath.)
View this post on Instagram
#imvotingfor my daughter Kit. I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses are not a sign of weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality. @joebiden @kamalaharris Who are you voting for @ramonabishyoung, @leerodriguezz and @richamoorjani? Tag 3 friends of your own to nominate!
Kaling's announcement comes on the heels of a flood of celebrity baby announcements. No exaggeration, almost everyone in Hollywood is expecting a kid right now. Kelly Rowland's family is growing, and Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore, Emma Roberts, and real life Game of Thrones couples Kit Harrington and Leslie Rose are also preparing to become parents. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirmed that they welcomed a baby girl to the fold, as did Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner. Ciara had her third baby, and Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are parents of a baby boy named River (presumably named after the Joker star's late brother).
I guess we know what the stars have been up to in quarantine.