Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Give Birth To A Baby Boy

Harington and Leslie started dating when they were cast as onscreen lovers in the hit HBO series in 2012, and were married in 2018. In 2019, Harington checked himself into a wellness facility for a few weeks for issues related to stress, exhaustion, and alcohol. Since then, we only hear about the two once in a while, especially since neither have Instagram or much of a social media presence. So if you're dying to know if the couple named their son anything Game Of Thrones-related, you'll probably have to wait a while to find out — though we'd be very surprised if they did.