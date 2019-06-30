Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary After His Treatment

Following the end of an era (that is, the final season of Game of Thrones), Kit Harington checked himself into a treatment facility in Connecticut for issues related to exhaustion and stress. Now, Harington is out of the facility and has been spending quality time with his wife and GOT co-star, Rose Leslie, as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, People reports.
“[Harington and Leslie] are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends,” an unnamed source told People. “Kit seems well, and Rose seems happy that he is back in London.”
Harington and Leslie started dating when they were cast as onscreen lovers in 2012, and got married just over a year ago, in June 2018. In an April interview with Today, Harington said meeting his wife was the best part of GOT — but he also discussed the more challenging aspects of falling for his castmate, too.
“It happens that we met in the show, and we’ve always tried not to be defined by that bit. It’s just a job we met on,” he said. “I think once the show finishes, we get to kind of break free of it a bit and just be us, which is a really nice feeling.”
While Harington was undergoing treatment, GOT fans raised about £42,000 for the Royal Mencap Society, a charity that works with people living with learning disabilities. Harington himself donated £7,728.75 to the fundraiser, and wrote a sweet message thanking fans for their support.
Since Harington’s return from the wellness center, he has been spotted in London with Leslie. “While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low,” said People’s source. “It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better, and he does look better.”
Harington was on the HBO show for a decade, and has talked at length about the emotional toll of bringing Jon Snow to life. “The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end,” he told GQ Australia. “I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending, or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring.”
