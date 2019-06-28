Kit Harington Makes Substantial Donation To GOT Fan's Charity From "Beyond The Wall"

On Wednesday, star Kit Harrington donated £7728.75 or about $9810.48 to a fundraiser started by Thrones fans in his honor, People reported. The money raised will be given to the U.K. charity, Royal Mencap Society, which works with people with learning disabilities.
Along with the donation, the King in the North himself penned a special thank you message.
"To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you," he wrote. "This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive…how generous of all of you."
Harrington signed off his message "with love and respect from beyond the wall."
The actor checked himself into a wellness facility in May for "personal issues." In a sweet showing of support for Harrington and his favorite charity, fans launched the fundraiser on JustGiving.com. Thanks to Harrington's generous donation the campaign was able to reach its £50,000 target, or about $63,000. He's since checked out, following reports that he was doing better.
"Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow," reads the fundraiser description. "He absolutely nailed his performance, and we loved every second of screentime we had with him."
