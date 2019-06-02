Kit Harington’s Fans Show Support While He’s In Rehab By Raising $47K For Charity

Ahead of the, um, controversial Game of Thrones finale, Kit Harington checked into a wellness facility in Connecticut, primarily for issues related to stress, exhaustion, and alcohol. And many of his fans have jumped to support the King in the North star by raising about $47,800 (and counting!) for Mencap, a British organization that supports those with learning disabilities, People reports.
Harington has spoken about the nonprofit before. “My cousin Laurent is one of the 1.4 million people living in the U.K. with a learning disability,” he said in a video released January. “It’s important that people are given the choice and opportunity to live life the way they wish, and Mencap helps them do just this.”
The fans behind the fundraiser hope to raise £50,000 for the charity. With their donations, many have also been leaving notes of support for Harington, thanking him for both his performance as Jon Snow and his advocacy work. “I used to volunteer with Special Olympics, so I appreciate the impact that organizations like this have on the lives of people with disabilities,” one donor, Bethany, wrote. “So proud of you, Kit.”
Another fan added, “Thank you for the amazing performances these last several years, Kit! Glad to see you taking care of yourself.”
“This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy,” the JustGiving page reads.
Harington isn’t the only GOT star to receive this kind of gesture from the audience — just last week, fans of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen raised nearly $120,000 for SameYou, Clarke’s charity devoted to brain injury recovery, to thank the actress for her portrayal as their Khaleesi. Say what you will about the show’s final season, but one thing’s for sure: its fans are definitely finding thoughtful ways to say goodbye.