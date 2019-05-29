Kit Harington Is Receiving Treatment Following The GOT Finale

A representative for Kit Harington has confirmed that the actor has checked into treatment in the midst of the Game Of Thrones finale.
"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," they said in a statement to Reuters.
According to Page Six, the actor has been in the Connecticut facility for almost a month, checking in weeks before the finale of the hit HBO show, in which he played Jon Snow.
“He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol," a source told the outlet, adding, "His wife Rose [Leslie] is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet."
Harington had an emotional exit from the show after spending a decade in George R.R. Martin's world. After filming his final scene, the HBO documentary The Last Watch captured the actor breaking down into tears before praising the experience.
"It has never been a job for me," he says in the documentary. "It has been my life."
"We know that psychotherapy is a very good thing, where we can go very in depth about what makes us 'us,' and resolve our problems, but that’s not Jon. Jon doesn’t talk at the best of times," he told the New York Times. "So a therapy session with Jon, I’m not sure how far the therapist would get. 'Tell me about your mother.' 'I didn’t know her.' 'Go on…'"
