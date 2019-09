Emilia Clarke Reveals She Had Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysms

The first one happened in 2011, while Clarke was in the middle of a personal training session. "My trainer had me get into the plank position, and I immediately felt as though an elastic band were squeezing my brain ," she wrote in The New Yorker. She collapsed in the locker room and started vomiting, while drifting in and out of consciousness. She was rushed to the hospital where an MRI revealed she had subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), which is bleeding in the space between the brain and its surrounding membrane, caused by head trauma or other blood vessel problems.