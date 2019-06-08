Kit Harington Is Getting Better All The Time, Reports Say

Kit Harrington is on the road to personal recovery, and doing he’s better each day.
Ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale, it was announced that the actor had checked himself into a wellness facility with a $120,000 a month price tag.
“He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol," a source told Page Six at the time, adding, "His wife Rose [Leslie] is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet."
Luckily, a source told People that Harrington has the right attitude to get himself back on track in no time.
“With the proper help, he [will] stay in good mental condition, and can get a grip on what is next,” the source said.
Game of Thrones was Harrington’s first acting credit and his role as Jon Snow catapulted him into fame. The source also told the publication that Harrington’s sudden stardom largely contributed to his need to take a step back at the series end and “to just be Kit.”
In the HBO documentary The Last Watch, Harrington discussed the impact being on an iconic show like Game of Thrones had on him.
"It has never been a job for me," he says in the documentary. "It has been my life.”
Some mocked the actor for seeking help, though Harrington’s wife and former co-star, Rose Leslie, as well as his fans, have been incredibly supportive through this time.
