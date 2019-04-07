Jon Snow iconically knows nothing — but he probably does know how Game Of Thrones ends, and everyone (except for maybe Kit Harington’s wife, Rose Leslie, who made a surprise appearance on last night’s Saturday Night Live) wants the details.
A notably clean-shaven Harington hosted this week’s SNL, marking his debut on the Studio 8H stage — and, of course, he was almost immediately pressed for some intel on the fantasy epic’s epic conclusion.
Harington ever so courteously tried to shut things down, but a few familiar faces quickly threw him for a loop. First, his co-star Emilia Clarke — the Mother of Dragons herself — unsuccessfully wheedled him for a few details, then teased him about their climactic sex scene in last season’s finale: “Did you know they filmed that?” she asked incredulously. Oh man, wait until she rewatches the first season.
Then, John Bradley, who plays Jon Snow’s loyal pal Samwell Tarly, showed up wondering what his character’s fate was. (He says his only lines were “Ahhh,” preceded by the staging instructions, “Dragon opens mouth,” so it doesn’t look good.)
But there were a few more folks waiting in the wings, and the questions quickly got more personal. The Night King himself made a surprise appearance, as played by Pete Davidson. In a rare moment of self-reflection, the Night King asked Harington if he was hated by audiences (he turns people into ice zombies, so yeah) and, more crucially, if he and Harington would still be friends after the show. “We were never friends,” Harington said, much to the Night King’s chagrin.
But the toughest question of the night came from Leslie, who famously met Harington on set while playing his love interest, the wildling Ygritte.
Leslie wasn’t looking for spoilers — “I don’t care about that, I’m not a nerd,” she said — and Harington was seemingly in the clear, until she asked him about something much more pressing. “What are we going to do for money now?” she asked. “We didn’t save anything and you kept telling me, ‘Oh, I’m the King of the North, we can order Uber Eats every night.’” (Leslie is a direct descendant of Scottish nobility and even grew up in an actual castle, so we suspect they will be okay.)
She added a cheeky follow-up: “Wait, one more question. How soon can you, uh, grow back that beard?”
Harington dodged that one with a sweet “I love you,” but Leslie — and the rest of us — won’t have to wait much longer to see Harington in his full Jon Snow getup, beard and all. The final season of Game Of Thrones premieres next Sunday, April 14.
