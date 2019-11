HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones may be of the most beloved shows in television history, but that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t rightfully been on the receiving end of criticism from its fanbase . Aside from outcry regarding its disastrous final season (it’s been seven months since the finale, and I’m still furious), Game of Thrones often came under fire for its treatment of the female characters . Now that her days as the Mother of Dragons are officially behind her, Emilia Clarke is finally opening up about some of her uncomfortable moments on the set of the critically-acclaimed series.