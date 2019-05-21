AOC & Elizabeth Warren Had Some Thoughts About That Game Of Thrones Ending

Our watch has ended, but that doesn't mean we're anywhere near done dissecting the Game of Thrones series finale. After nearly a decade, the hit HBO fantasy show came to a close leaving the entire fandom divided. One of the main reasons? GoT's treatment of women, particularly in its last season. As Refinery29's Ariana Romero argues, the show was always destined to fail its female characters — which has made fans Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren pretty damn mad.
In a video posted Tuesday, the dynamic duo sat down to have a conversation about the finale. Earlier this year, Warren endorsed Daenerys Targaryen for the throne in an essay for The Cut... which turned out to be the worst possible choice given that everyone's favorite Khaleesi (spoiler alert!) became the Mad Queen, burned thousands of innocent people on a whim, and ended up dying at the hands of her lover-nephew and TV's most infamous Honorable Sad Boy, Jon Snow. (George R.R. Martin planted the seeds for this twist early on in his books, but the TV show? Eek, not so much.)
Advertisement
Ocasio-Cortez said she was "sad" about the ending, while Warren said she felt "meh" about it. "We were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world," Ocasio-Cortez said, "and then the last two episodes, it's like, 'Oh, they are too emotional.' The end." (Or, as some critics would say, the core idea at the heart of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' show was, "Bitches be crazy.")
For Warren, who pledged allegiance to Sansa Stark after Khaleesi turned bad, it was frustrating not seeing her on the Iron Throne at the end. "She walks away saying, 'I'll still be Queen in the North.' Come on, Sansa! Go for the big one!"
If there's something these progressive politicians agree on — other than a long list of policies — it's that HBO needs to get some female and feminist writers ASAP. Can't argue with that. We can't help but wonder if this is foreshadowing for them working together in a more substantial way: Ocasio-Cortez did tweet, "keep an eye out this week for another vid on something we’re working on!" We will.
It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019
Advertisement