It's not that I don't want better, more positive sex on Game of Thrones. I just don't understand why it has to come at the expense of, well, sexiness. I was ready to jump on the Dany/Jon incest bandwagon. I was willing! Game of Thrones has primed me to defend this kind of relationship, and I am on board! But watching them roll around like hairless eels while staring into each other's wide, soulful eyes made me feel like I was watching an uncomfortable network sex scene with my parents. The sex spectrum doesn't go straight from rape to Danielle Steel — couldn't we just get something in between? Something hot AND consensual?