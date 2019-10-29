That Naomi Watts-led Game Of Thrones prequel is reportedly no more. According to Deadline, Bloodmoon, which was set thousands of years before the events of GOT, has been cut from the cutting room floor — literally. Showrunner Jane Goldman reportedly told the cast and crew that the show was dead while the pilot episode was still in editing. HBO could not confirm this news to Refinery29.
"From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know," HBO's official synopsis of the series read. Bloodmoon reportedly collapsed following rumors of "issues" during filming.
The cancellation comes after a somewhat controversial final season of Game Of Thrones. Fans believed it to be rushed and a disservice to the rest of the series, even calling for it to be rewritten via a petition. Bloodmoon, however, didn't come from the brains of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. It was a woman-led series that now doesn't have the chance to reach its potential.
It's not all bad news. Bloodmoon was just one of the prequel projects HBO has up its sleeve. There's also a Targaryen-based prequel set 300 years before Game Of Thrones lead by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal vaguely in the works, which is now fans' main hope for more Game Of Thrones content.
