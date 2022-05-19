Kendrick Lamar Made His New Album For Himself — Not Us

Clearly, Lamar’s self-imposed time out of the limelight has resulted in some serious heart work, because the artist of the To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN eras is not the man we see today. Unlike other projects that felt personal but simultaneously universally applicable — “Alright” and “i” are considered anthems for a reason — Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is a pointedly subjective work, pages torn out of Lamar’s journal and turned into song for the sake of personal liberation. By speaking his truths aloud, he’s attempting to free himself from the emotional constraints that have bound him his entire life. However, the new album also highlights the fact that the evolution of Kendrick Lamar is far from over; there’s still some work to be done. And he’s doing it for himself, not us, so there is a possibility that we won't be able to connect with the “new" Kendrick. If this album is any indication, I don’t know that Lamar even cares.