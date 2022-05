Kendrick Lamar Made His New Album For Himself — Not Us

The project unveils a world weary (and wary) Lamar, a man who’s lived through the difficulties of the past few years, and like so many of us, is attempting to make sense of all of it by going to therapy. Putting the pieces together leads him to uncover many of the deeply rooted issues that have shaped the course of his life. We learn of the things he’s been working through in his sessions, like the gaping emotional void created by the conditional relationship with his dad (“Father Time”), the toll of excellence on his mental health (“Crown”), and the near-destruction of his longterm relationship with his partner due to his own repeated unfaithfulness (“Mother I Sober”). Lamar is telling on himself in Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, pulling the messiest, most intimate details from the diary tucked under his pillow in hopes that his listeners may learn from the ghosts of his past still chasing him today. As beautifully composed as the production is, the album is, at many points, uncomfortable to sit with because he’s bearing it all without a censor. (I actually had to lay down and decompress after listening to the toxicity of “We Cry Together.”) However, growth is supposed to be ugly and exhausting at times; healing is rarely ever a pretty process.