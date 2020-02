In his first televised interview since the alleged attack, Smollett speaks with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America expressing his frustration at his attackers but also over the people who have begun to doubt his story. “You know, at first it was a thing of, like, listen, if I tell the truth then that’s it, because it’s the truth,” Smollett told Roberts. “Then it became a thing of, like, oh, how can you doubt that? Like, how do you not believe that? It's the truth. And then it became a thing of, like, oh, it's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth. You don't even want to see the truth.”