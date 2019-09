Now, the company behind Empire said in a statement, per Deadline, "We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options." On Thursday, Smollett reportedly met with the Empire cast on the show's set to apologize for his actions — a source present at the meeting told CNN that Smollett told his castmates that he was innocent. TMZ reported that Smollett, in tears, told his cast: "You know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this." He later returned to film a scene for the show that had already been scheduled.