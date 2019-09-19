Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Emotional Run In With OJ Simpson

Kim Kardashian started “crying” when she ran into former family friend OJ Simpson years earlier, the reality star told Jonathan Cheban on his new podcast FoodGod: OMFG.
In an interview with her friend and occasional Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-star, Kardashian revealed it was painful to see Simpson, who was defended by her late father Robert Kardashian in the 1995 trial for Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown’s murder.
“I think me, Kourtney and Khloé were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section. It was behind a stage or something,” Kardashian admitted on the podcast. “I don’t even know what club it was at. I started crying. It was emotional, I think.”
Following a highly public and controversial trial, Simpson — a former NFL player and actor — was acquitted of Brown’s murder. Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, sat on the side of Brown's family, across the aisle from Robert.
Simpson went to prison in 2008 for his involvement in a robbery in Las Vegas and was released in 2017.
Kardashian added that she doesn’t talk about the case much out of respect for Simpson and Brown’s children.
“I just, you know, his kids are all so amazing, and Nicole’s kids,” Kardashian explained to Cheban. “And I’m still somewhat friendly with his children. I don’t really talk to them, but I did connect with his son a few years back, and I just have respect for them.”
Simpson recently came up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a clip for Sunday’s episode, Jenner appears frustrated by tabloid rumors that claim she had an affair with Simpson. Rumors that Khloé is the child of Simpson have long plagued the family, despite continuous denials that anything other than friendship occurred between Jenner and Simpson.
“After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing,” Jenner says in the clip.
