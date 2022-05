I Tried Dystopiacore Workouts To Prep For The End Of The World

I'm starting to get really into the cult of this now, against all my better judgement. It’s the right level of tongue-in-cheek and actually letting me daydream about saving the world while working out. (Beats daydreaming about a fight I had in year nine with a girl I no longer speak to and what I could have said differently that would’ve really got her. If she knew I was now her one chance of survival she would’ve acted differently.) I decided to take my soundtrack up a gear and download the official Dauntless workout playlist . I’d suggest adding " It's The End of The World As We Know It " by REM, " Deeper Underground " by Jamiroquai and perhaps Aerosmith's " I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing " for when you eventually decide you’re probably ready for the front line, sack it all off and go for a Greggs.