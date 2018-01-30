The Most Instagrammable Gyms In London

When did gyms become fancy? Not too long ago, we were content with our workout spaces smelling like old socks and residing in a leisure centre with a café that served egg and cress sandwiches on white bread.
Now, new gyms are built to look GOOD. Sure, they're still there to get you fit but chances are you're more likely to keep going back to a place that you feel good about walking into.
Nowhere is this more evident than London. And it makes sense – if your house is a dingy studio flat with no windows, why wouldn't you want your gym to look nice? Here, we round up some of the best looking places to work out.