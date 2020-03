Can You Catch Coronavirus At Your Favourite Gym?

When I describe the vibe of my gym to friends, the word I use most frequently is “gritty.” Despite what I’m sure are vigilant efforts by the staff, it always seems dingy to me. Most of the time, I'm fine with that. (As long as there are ample wet wipes for me to use.) But right now, with coronavirus sweeping the nation , I've been tempted to give my fitness centre a wide berth. Still, I don't want to skip working out — an essential part of my mental health routine — unless it's absolutely necessary. So I decided to ask the experts: Is going to the gym a risky move during this epidemic