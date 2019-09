Why Are People Still Working Out In Waist Trainers?

As for the other claim that these waist trainers help you sweat more , which therefore maximises your workout, that's also very misguided. "There is no science to support the claims that wearing an extremely compressive garment around the waist will instantly strengthen the abdominals and cause specifically abdominal fat loss," Fluger says. The way that our bodies carry fat depends on a few factors including genetic predisposition. And although a few controversial spa treatments claim that they can spot-treat fat cells around the stomach, fewer fat cells does not equal increased core strength. The only real way to have a stronger core is to exercise, preferably with a certified strength and conditioning specialist who can suggest exercises that would be best for your body and skill level, she says.