I Tried On Lululemon’s Bestselling Leggings & Here’s The One Pair I Won’t Stop Wearing

Final thoughts...

After wearing them during home sessions of yoga, pilates, and low-impact cardio, I have to say — I'm already carting these in more colors and lengths. They are insanely comfortable, but still look really sleek and put-together for a quick coffee run. The fabric was the thinnest out of the three that I tried, making it the most lightweight and breathable garments to ever grace the lower half of my body. My verdict: worth the hype, and then some.