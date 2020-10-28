I Tried On Lululemon’s Bestselling Leggings & Here’s The One Pair I Won’t Stop Wearing

My WFH-dressing evolution has followed the trajectory of joggers in spring, bike shorts on repeat in summer, and now a fall full of leggings. With the arrival of breezier weather, so coincides my spectacular return to the comfy-casual-no-pants pant — and when it comes to leggings, there's one brand that really does it right: Lululemon. With options to suit every kind of active (or inactive) lifestyle, it's no surprise that the brand has carved out a space for stylish-functional pieces; whether you're queuing up your favorite yoga-lates video or turning up the heat with a heart-thumping home-spin sesh, Luluemon's got a legging for that. In my sophomore album to my warm-weather road-test of Lululemon's bestselling bike shorts, I am now introducing my hot take on three of its most popular core leggings below. Read on to discover how each of the pairs fit, felt, and stood up to my active tests (selfies included!) — and, of course, which one earned its place as my new do-it-all favorite. Writer's note: I received a gift card to cover the cost of the pairs mentioned in this story — but, while these are technically gifted in the name of shopping research, my review is honest & true with no prompts or approval from Lululemon.
First impressions...
As soon as my order arrived, these were the ones I was most excited to try on. After my aforementioned biker shorts test, the Align shorts emerged as my fave, so I had pretty high expectations for this here legging version. Here, I'm wearing the Align Pant II with Luluemon's cozy All Yours sweatshirt (that, tbh, have barely taken off since September). And, just like the bike shorts, the leggings are crafted from that buttery soft Nulu fabric that really feels like a second skin. (Plus, they're now available in sizes up to a 20.)
During an at-home yoga flow...
The waistband stayed up even during a particularly intense "Reunite With Your Core" yoga flow, and the 25" length was the perfect fit for my 5'2 frame. (FYI, taller folks can shop legging styles in a 28" and 31" inseam length.) I've been getting a lot of use out of one of my go-to yoga mats, the Reversible Mat 3mm in a calming shade of minty sage, lately. One side is super smooth and perfect for doing cardio moves (like jumping jacks and squats) while the textured side provides extra grip and traction for poses like downward dog or plank. (My current thing is starting my day off with a Yoga With Adriene video.)
Final thoughts...
After wearing them during home sessions of yoga, pilates, and low-impact cardio, I have to say — I'm already carting these in more colors and lengths. They are insanely comfortable, but still look really sleek and put-together for a quick coffee run. The fabric was the thinnest out of the three that I tried, making it the most lightweight and breathable garments to ever grace the lower half of my body. My verdict: worth the hype, and then some.
First impressions...
Next up, I wiggled on a pair of Fast and Frees in the dreamiest shade of pale blue. Because I can't actually shout this from the rooftops, let me say it here: Pockets! Because these are designed for running, this style is blessed with extra-deep pockets (plus, a hidden one at the back) to stash your phone, cards, and keys. Major!
During a socially-distanced jog...
I'm not working out outdoors as I used to, but going on an early-bird run (in a breathable mask, OFC) around my neighborhood has been an important self-care practice for me. The Nulux fabric is a bit thicker than the Aligns, and offer moderate compression with max movement. I was a tiny bit worried that they wouldn't pass the squat test since I picked a pale colorway, but after gracefully pointing my butt to the mirror and going in for the squat, I'm pleased to report that these are as opaque as it gets. If you're not down with compression, then these may not be the style for you. That said, I love that supported, held-in feeling when I'm doing more intense workouts (including running), and therefore, these were definitely a hit — not to mention ideal for cooler weather, even if you're indoors. One thing to note: Because these have more of a snug fit, I recommend sizing up if you're in-between sizes.
Final thoughts...
The color is on point, and details like the compressive stitching, laser-cut hem, and roomy pockets made these feel extra-special and perfect for a run. Plus, these kept me feeling dry throughout an entire day. I preferred the Align leggings for 12-hour wear and won't be spending all day in this style again, but that's my personal preference on thickness and support. My verdict: consider me
First impressions...
Lastly, I tried on the Wunder Under High-Rise leggings in a super-cool shade of avocado green. Before pulling them on, I could already feel that the Luxtreme fabric was noticeably thicker and offered significantly more compression than the previous Align pair. I paired them with a tonal hue of the Ebb To Street bra — which, BTW, says it provides light support but I found to more of a moderate support bra (that's just as comfy as a light support bra).
During a sweat-dripping virtual The Class...
Anyone who's taken The Class knows that jumping around and doing jumping jacks until infinity is to be expected. Even though I loved the Wunder Train bike shorts, I went for its fraternal twin, the Wunder Under, because I still wanted enough movement for stretches — but, with the low-impact compression that Wunder Under touts as the main benefit, I found these to be a good middle ground to the Aligns and the Fast and Free pairs. Sure enough, these were sweat-wicking when I needed them to be without restricting moveability one bit.
Final thoughts...
IMO, the Wunder Unders are a highly underrated style that probably deserves more attention. Why? Out of the three, these are the best all-around legging to suit a variety of low to high impact workouts — plus they are very flattering. (As one reviewer puts it, they're "perfect for barre, running, or just looking awesome sitting on the couch.") My verdict: consider this the winning pair I won't stop wearing.
