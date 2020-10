I Tried On Lululemon’s Bestselling Leggings & Here’s The One Pair I Won’t Stop Wearing

My WFH-dressing evolution has followed the trajectory of joggers in spring, bike shorts on repeat in summer, and now a fall full of leggings. With the arrival of breezier weather, so coincides my spectacular return to the comfy-casual-no-pants pant — and when it comes to leggings, there's one brand that really does it right: Lululemon. With options to suit every kind of active (or inactive) lifestyle, it's no surprise that the brand has carved out a space for stylish-functional pieces ; whether you're queuing up your favorite yoga-lates video or turning up the heat with a heart-thumping home-spin sesh , Luluemon's got a legging for that. In my sophomore album to my warm-weather road-test of Lululemon's bestselling bike shorts , I am now introducing my hot take on three of its most popular core leggings below. Read on to discover how each of the pairs fit, felt, and stood up to my active tests (selfies included!) — and, of course, which one earned its place as my new do-it-all favorite. Writer's note: I received a gift card to cover the cost of the pairs mentioned in this story — but, while these are technically gifted in the name of shopping research, my review is honest & true with no prompts or approval from Lululemon.