13 Stocking Stuffers Santa Wishes He Thought Of

Believe it or not, it’s time to start thinking about your holiday gifting strategy. Retail experts are already predicting shipping delays and potential shortages of popular items, and many major retailers have already announced that some holiday sales will start in a few weeks!
To give you a head start, we’ve put together a list of great, under-$50 stocking stuffer gift ideas. From made-in-Manitoba bath bombs to men’s socks that are actually cute to beauty products you may be tempted to keep for yourself, these budget-friendly gifts are a great way to treat everyone on your list with something a little fun and special at the end of a very long year.
To give you a head start, we’ve put together a list of great, under-$50 stocking stuffer gift ideas. From made-in-Manitoba bath bombs to men’s socks that are actually cute to beauty products you may be tempted to keep for yourself, these budget-friendly gifts are a great way to treat everyone on your list with something a little fun and special at the end of a very long year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.