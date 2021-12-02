Before you move out on your own, here is something you can do to get used to the pinch of paying more while also working against financial fragility: Take the extra rent you would be paying and start saving or investing it, or both. You’re forcing yourself to work with less money each month, but you’ll also be putting it to good use. Over a few months (or many months), this exercise will show you what it would be like to have to pay more. If you’re constantly dipping into your savings, it probably means you need more time, more income, or both before you move. But if you can manage the pinch and you’re feeling far from financial fragility, it might be time to take the plunge.