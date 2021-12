Canadian Universities Care About Student Safety — Unless The Threat Is Sexual Violence

Not to mention, the process can take years. Sometimes the perpetrators simply graduate and often, there are zero consequences. “[Clients] used to say to me after the end of their trials, ‘I regret it.’ And sometimes they would say it's even worse than the sexual trauma they had experienced,” says Zanab Jafry Shah, founder of Bettering and a consultant at Courage to Act. Institutional barriers to reporting impact Indigenous, racialized and immigrant women even more . “Coming forward as a Black woman you’re forced to advocate even harder for yourself, if you do want to pursue the official reporting path,” says Savannah Sutherland, who founded UBC’s Black Student Union in 2018 and currently an intake and crisis line co-ordinator at Battered Women's Support Services . We should not be pressuring people to go through such a challenging and often retraumatizing process for us to believe them — or in so many cases, dismiss them.