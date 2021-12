Do Lesbian Breakups Really Hit Harder?

With all of this to contend with, it begins to feel understandable that statistics show that lesbian marriages — above heterosexual marriages and gay marriages — end in the highest divorce rates. Articles online frustratingly point to old stereotypes as a potential reason for this: that lesbians move in with one another too quickly, that we’re already going out with our next partner while we are still going out with the last person. But even if the stereotypes are true of some lesbians, do they have to be a bad thing? Why wait around to commit? Queer people have never followed expected timelines of when we should get married or have kids, for example, because we haven’t traditionally been given access to them. The lesbian U-Haul stereotype of moving in with a partner quickly could just be another example of us finding our own way of doing things. So could the higher divorce rate. Why stay if you're unhappy? If you’re doing so because you think it’s what society expects of you or what a marriage dictates, then perhaps it’s better to move on.