Do Lesbian Breakups Really Hit Harder?

Rose sees this as contributing to feelings of isolation that might already exist. "There’s less research and understanding around the psychology of these relationships and the unique pressures that can be felt," he says. This is seen in wider society: How do other people do things when it's not talked about as much? It might be that queer women don't have a strong network of other queer women who they can talk to, while men in same-sex relationships tend to have a bigger pool of literature, information, and media to call upon. "What often causes emotional distress is our struggle to process things and part of being able to process things is understanding how other people navigate things," says Rose. "[For example:] 'That hurts but that was supposed to hurt' as opposed to 'Is that something everyone experiences or is that about me?'"