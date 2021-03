As a society, it seems we easily forget how embodied stress and, more generally, emotion is. That is, until it shows up in a physical symptom or state we don’t recognize. To an extent this is normal; our bodies are designed to be relatively stable machines . But Sarah tells me she has noticed "an increased pattern of patients presenting with tiredness, weakness and generalized aches and pains" which she suspects speaks to "a physical manifestation of the stress of the last year". She feels there is "suddenly a motivation in patients to 'get healthy'," now that they can think about taking care of themselves in a recognizable way, like visiting the hairdresser or going out to buy skin products. "This sounds trivial in the context of a pandemic but has a huge impact on self-esteem," she explains.